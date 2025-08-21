Police responding to reported active shooter at Villanova University

Police said at least one person had been shot as they responded to a report of an active shooter at Villanova University on Thursday.

The Radnor Township Police Department asked that students and nearby residents shelter in place.

Paramedics responded to the campus in Delaware County and were treating at least one gunshot victim.

Police have been searching buildings on the campus.

The university reported that the police search on campus was ongoing and that people on campus should move to a secure location and lock and barricade doors.

The university advised people to “stay clear” of Scapa Hall at the Charles Widger School of Law.

Police continue to search area. Residents are asked to remain sheltered in place until further notice.

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick said he was aware of the situation at Villanova.

“Dina and I are praying for the safety of students, faculty, law enforcement, and everyone on campus,” McCormick said on social media.

Gov. Josh Shapiro also responded on social media to the unfolding event.

“The @PAStatePolice and local and federal law enforcement are onsite at Villanova University responding to reports of an active shooter. Avoid the area and follow the direction of local authorities. We will share additional information as it becomes available,” Shapiro said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.