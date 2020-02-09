Several people are wanted on charges of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats for causing a panic in a Walmart on Saturday by yelling “active shooter” and related warnings in the store, police said.

A witness told police that four or five men walked into the store at 100 E. Street Rd. about 1:44 p.m. and one or more of them started screaming "active shooter,” “gun,” and “get down on the ground,” prompting many shoppers to run out in a panic, according to a police statement. The men then began laughing before leaving the store, fleeing the area accompanied by a woman in a silver or light-blue Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania license plate KCT-3096.

Police said the people involved in the active shooter prank inside the Walmart at 100 E. Street Rd. are believed to have fled in this Nissan Rogue.
Warminster Police
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the episode contact police at 215-672-1000.