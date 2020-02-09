A witness told police that four or five men walked into the store at 100 E. Street Rd. about 1:44 p.m. and one or more of them started screaming "active shooter,” “gun,” and “get down on the ground,” prompting many shoppers to run out in a panic, according to a police statement. The men then began laughing before leaving the store, fleeing the area accompanied by a woman in a silver or light-blue Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania license plate KCT-3096.