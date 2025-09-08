Suspect in vandalism of Weitzman Museum’s Israeli flag surrenders to police

Philadelphia police said Monday night that a suspect has surrendered to detectives in connection with two incidents last month of vandalizing the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and its large Israeli flag display with red paint.

The suspect’s identification was being withheld pending the completion of formal charges, police said.

On Aug. 18, the Israeli flag and a white section beneath it that reads “The Weitzman Stands with Israel” on the west-facing wall were vandalized with red paint.

On Aug. 25, the museum’s manager notified police that an unknown individual had vandalized additional areas of the museum’s walls and grounds.

The museum had been planning to replace its entire Israeli flag display with a large “Bring Them Home Now” display to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and to bring attention to the hostages who are still in captivity, a spokesperson for the Weitzman said last month.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement after the second vandalism incident:

“The Weitzman Museum is literally steps away from the birthplace of democracy and a symbol of liberty and justice for all. Antisemitic vandalism has no place there — or anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — and must be universally condemned. Expressing views through acts of hate doesn’t further a cause.”