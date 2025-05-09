Woman with gunshot wound thrown out of moving car in West Philly, police say

A 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest was thrown out of a moving car Thursday night in West Philadelphia, police said

Police responded at 9:16 p.m. to the 5000 block of Parkside Avenue, in West Philadelphia, and found the woman, whom police did not identify, with injuries to her body and face, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, said Vanore, where she was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m.

A witness told police they heard gunshots Thursday night and saw something drop out of a light-colored SUV traveling eastbound on Parkside Avenue, said Vanore. Police believe the woman was thrown out of that SUV, he said, and investigators are searching for surveillance video of the incident.

Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, police believe it is likely the woman was killed by the gunshot wound and not as a result of being thrown out of the SUV, said Vanore.

No arrests have been made and a motive is unclear.