An initiative that aims to reduce gun violence by cleaning up litter is expanding to West Philly

The Safe Steps public-private initiative, which deploys litter cleanup workers in sections of the city with a history of gun violence, is moving into West Philadelphia.

Glitter, a street-cleaning service that uses a crowdfunding model, and the Episcopal Community Services St. Barnabas Community Resource Center, which is located at 6006 W. Girard Ave., are teaming up for Safe Steps West Philly.

The official kickoff is planned for Sept. 18 and will feature former Mayor Michael Nutter as a speaker, the organizers said.

For 15 months, Safe Steps will perform weekly cleanings across 275 residential blocks in neighborhoods including Carroll Park, Haddington, Overbrook Park, Overbrook Farms, and Morris Park, the organizers said.

Earlier this year, the initiative completed its debut effort, Safe Steps Northwest, in the city’s Germantown and Mount Airy neighborhoods, and is currently running a similar program in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Safe Steps initiative got its start with a $818,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Safe Steps Northwest and West Philly are being funded by the state commission, Glitter founder Morgan Berman said Monday.

Safe Steps Northeast is being funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through the office of State Rep. Jared Solomon, Berman said.

The Northeast program, which launched in March, provides monthly cleaning for more than 500 blocks across Oxford Circle, Mayfair, Tacony, and Bustleton.

Glitter originally started in 2021 as a crowdfunding mobile app for street cleaning, but quickly transitioned away from the app while still offering the street cleaning.

State Sen. Art Haywood, whose district covers Northwest Philadelphia, asked Glitter to help with a small street-cleaning pilot program in 2022, Berman said.

With the pilot program deemed a success, Safe Steps Northwest was launched last year.

Besides cleaning up litter, the initiative offers jobs that pay $25 an hour, Berman said.

The initiative also provides street-level contacts to connect residents to other available resources, such as those provided by St. Barnabas Community Resource Center under Safe Steps West Philly.

“Our partnership with Glitter’s 275-block cleanup is about more than tidying up; it’s about creating safer, stronger, and more hopeful spaces for families,” Rhena McClain, senior director at St. Barnabas Community Resource Center, said in a statement.

“While a cleaner environment can reduce the risk of gun violence and strengthen community pride, it alone won’t solve the problem. Through our Safe Steps initiative, we’re committed to working alongside residents to gather feedback and share resources,” McClain said.

More information about Glitter, which touts a “pay-what-you-can” model for cleanup service, is available on its website at https://shareglitter.com.