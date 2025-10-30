A 47-year-old man shot to death in the Mill Creek section of W. Phila.

A 47-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 7:35 p.m., nearby officers responded to the sound of gunfire on the 4900 block of Reno Street and found the victim lying on the front steps of a house unresponsive, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man, who was shot in the chest and both legs, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., Small said.

Police found six spent shell casings from a large caliber semi-automatic gun near where the man was found, Small said.

The man, who lived or stayed at the house where he was found, also had a gun in his possession and it was taken into evidence by police, Small said.

Police had no information on the shooter.