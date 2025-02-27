Man arrested in shooting death of a woman whose body was found in a West Philly garbage can

A 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening for the shooting death of a 54-year-old woman whose body was found in a garbage can last month in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia, police said.

Ricardo Ponds, of West Philadelphia, was arrested by SEPTA Transit Police in the area of 15th and Market Streets. Ponds will be charged with murder and related offenses, police said.

On Jan. 30 just after 9:40 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of North 47th Street for a report of a body found in a garbage can.

The body was later identified as that of Deborah Leatherberry, of the 6100 block of Wheeler Street in Southwest Philadelphia.