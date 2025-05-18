Two people killed, including a juvenile, in shooting in West Philadelphia

Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue at around 6 p.m, police spokesman Miguel Torres wrote in an email.

A woman was pronounced dead by fire department medics. A girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead. Police did not release any additional information, including the identities of the victims, and a homicide investigation is ongoing.