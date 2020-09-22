U.S. Marshals arrested a 38-year-old Westville man on Tuesday in connection with a weekend slaying in the Gloucester County town.
Jose L. Saez has been charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses, prosecutors said. He remained in custody in the Salem County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.
Police were called to the home of Patricia Dorman, 53, on Sunday afternoon, prosecutors said. There, medics found an unresponsive Dorman, and they declared her dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed she had been killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to investigators.
Detectives determined Saez was responsible and began looking for him. On Tuesday afternoon, Marshals found him at a residence in Camden and took him into custody.
“Through hard work, tenacity, and determination they promptly identified Saez as a suspect and developed key evidence linking him to the homicide,” acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said. “Patricia Dorman was well known by her neighbors and the cooperation and assistance from the Westville community was crucial in the arrest of Saez.”
The motive in the killing was unclear Tuesday, as was the relationship between Dorman and Saez.