‘Out of control’ Philly woman charged with attacking 10-year-old boy at Shore motel pool, later biting police officer

A 43-year-old Philadelphia woman described as “highly intoxicated” allegedly attacked a 10-year-old boy and his father at a Jersey Shore motel pool on Monday and then later bit a police officer, the Wildwood Crest Police Department said.

Fallan Turner was charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest with force, failure to allow fingerprinting, and related offenses, police said in a statement.

Police were called to the motel, which was not named, on the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday and were told by witnesses “that a highly intoxicated female … was out of control in the pool,” the police department said. There are several motels along that section of Ocean Avenue.

Police were told that Turner allegedly “grabbed an unrelated 10-year-old juvenile male, and swung him around in the pool, dunking him underwater.” When the boy’s father attempted to intervene, she allegedly “jumped on his back and grabbed him inappropriately.” Turner also was charged with criminal sexual contact.

When police tried to speak with Turner, “she became belligerent and was placed under arrest. While handcuffing Mrs. Turner, she pushed the arresting officer in the face as she resisted his control. During processing at police headquarters, she continued to be highly uncooperative and combative towards officers and even bit an officer’s hand. Neither officer sustained significant injury,” the police department said.

Turner was taken to Cape May County Correctional Facility, where she remained Thursday, according to New Jersey online inmate records.

Police did not say if Turner knew the child or his father.