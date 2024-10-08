Bystander killed in shooting in Kensington, police said

A woman was killed by what police say was likely a stray bullet fired during a shooting in Kensington early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue at 12:30 a.m., said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. When officers arrived they found the woman lying on the street with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m., Vanore said. Police did not immediately identify the victim, pending notification of her family.

An altercation outside the Steak N Beer deli on Kensington Avenue led to the shooting, said Vanore. One of the men involved left the area and returned with a gun, he said, firing at least one shot that struck the woman. Police do not believe the woman was involved in the altercation and was a bystander, he said.

Police continue to investigate and are searching for surveillance video of the incident. One shell casing was recovered from the scene.

Less than half a mile away from Tuesday’s shooting, another woman police say was a bystander was also killed recently.

In late August, KellyAnne Kane was killed during a shooting, also in Kensington, police said.

Police said Jacquan Williams and another person got into a fight on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, when a third person tried to intervene. When Williams fired at the person who tried to break up the fight, police said, he shot Kane, 41, in the arm. Police described Kane as an unintended target.

The injury was severe, and Kane was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital later that morning.

Check back for more on this developing story.