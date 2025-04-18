Woman killed while crossing street in hit-and-run crash in Mayfair

A woman in her 30s was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Mayfair section of the city late Thursday night, police said.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was crossing the street at the 2800 block of Cottman Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV being driven eastbound hit her, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The impact was so great, he said, the woman was thrown several feet.

Medics responded and the woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a severe head injury and internal injuries. She was pronounced dead about an hour later, around 12:30 a.m. Friday, said Vanore.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video to try to identify the driver of the car that struck her, he said.