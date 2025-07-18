Woman shot and killed near church in North Philadelphia

A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a church in North Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said.

Shortly after 12:40 a.m., police responded to a call of gunshots in the area of North 20th Street and West Lehigh Avenue, near Deliverance Evangelistic Church, and found the woman lying on the street with gunshot wounds to her head and torso, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Advertisement

The woman, whom police did not identify, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:59 a.m., he said.

At least eight shell casings were found at the scene, said Vanore, and police continue to investigate the shooting and are searching for surveillance footage.

A motive for the shooting was unclear and no arrests had been made.

Due to the amount of shell casings, police believe it’s possible the woman was targeted, said Vanore.