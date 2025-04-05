Woman followed from King of Prussia, then shot in Philly, police say

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the head in Center City by someone in a car that had followed her nearly 20 miles after she left work in King of Prussia early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was reported in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of her forehead at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she arrived by private vehicle around 3:15 a.m., police said.

Advertisement

According to police, the woman said she had left work in King of Prussia and was followed east on I-76 by a black Nissan with heavily tinted windows and an inoperable left front headlight.

The Nissan continued to follow her onto I-676 eastbound and when she exited at Eighth Street and continued driving through the city. Near the 400 block of North Fifth Street in North Philadelphia, the driver of the Nissan got out of the vehicle and fired a handgun multiple times at the woman’s car, hitting her, police said.

The shooter then got back into the Nissan and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No description of the suspect was available as the investigation continues.