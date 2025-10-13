A 16-year-old was killed, and another teen has been charged with murder, after police say an argument led to gunfire

A 16-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend, and another teen has been charged with his killing, after police said an argument among teenagers escalated to gunfire.

Sahhir Mouzon, 17, was charged with murder and related crimes Monday in the shooting death of Xzavier Gregory near Teesdale and Frontenac Streets in the city’s Rhawnhurst section Sunday afternoon.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, commander of the Homicide Unit, said the shooting stemmed from a dispute among teens at the Jardel Recreation Center the previous week.

The teens then gathered again Sunday on Teesdale Street, where there was another brief argument, he said. Then, just before 4 p.m., he said, Mouzon came out of a house and started shooting toward Gregory and the teens he was with. More than 40 shots were fired, police said.

Gregory was shot in the chest, police said. Officers rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he died within minutes, police said.

Police later found an 18-year-old woman in a laundromat around the corner who had been shot in the ankle as she walked by the teens. She was a bystander struck by a stray bullet, Ransom said, and was in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Gregory was one of five people killed over the weekend in Philadelphia — another young life lost even as violence in the city reaches near-record lows.

Gregory’s mother, reached by phone Monday, declined to speak as her family grappled with the loss. Photos shared online showed a vibrant young man who loved the Eagles, and attended games with his father.