Philly man charged in shooting death of a 17 year old in Southwest Philly

A Philadelphia man who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia last week has been charged with murder and related crimes, police said Wednesday.

Raynald Francois, 30, of the 4300 block of Chester Avenue, surrendered to police in connection with the shooting death of Zaafir Jerry, according to police.

The gunfire erupted after an argument over the sale of a car, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The teen was shot in the head, back, and hip and found unresponsive at the 2200 block of South Felton Street at 11:21 a.m. June 8, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m.

Twelve 9mm spent casings, a loaded .40-caliber gun, and a gray Chrysler 300 were found at the scene, Vanore said.