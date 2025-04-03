Teen who shot and killed 15-year-old on a SEPTA bus then fled the city is caught and charged with murder, police say

The teen who police say shot and killed 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield after a fight on a SEPTA bus last month, then fled the city, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday afternoon on murder charges, authorities said.

Zayki Davis, 17, was arrested around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of West Beech Street, in Norristown, said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

Davis, who had been on the run for more than a week, shot Whitfield in the chest after a fight on a bus in West Philadelphia last month, police said. He will face charges of murder and related crimes, authorities said.

The fight broke out on the afternoon of March 22, police said. The driver stopped the bus near 40th Street and Girard Avenue, police said, and Davis got off the bus, then fired a single shot into the bus that hit Whitfield in the chest.

Whitfield, of Upper Darby, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police released video and images of the four suspects, including an image they say is of Davis shooting at the bus, and asked for the public’s help in identifying them. They have not identified the other three juveniles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.