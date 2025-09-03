With the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory came hundreds of Eagles-themed tattoos, honoring the Birds’ win in the big game. For some, it was their second Super Bowl tattoo or the latest entry on a big canvas of ink. For others, it was their first time sitting in the chair.

Cullen Quinn, of Heart of Gold Tattoo Club, has been an artist for six and a half years, and estimates he’s done about 50 Eagles tattoos at his South Philly shop. Quinn even tattooed kicker Jake Elliott after the team’s Super Bowl LIX win.

“Someone makes a sweet play, I’m probably going to see someone in the shop next week looking for an Eagles tattoo,” Quinn said.

After the Super Bowl win in February, that wasn’t going to slow down. We asked Eagles fans to submit their best Birds tattoos. Here are some of their stories …

Lindy Kraska

Lindy Kraska intended to get an Eagles Super Bowl tattoo after the Birds’ Super Bowl LII win, but didn’t want to jinx the team for the next year. Now, after Super Bowl LIX, that fear’s been assuaged. She initially wanted to get it on parade day in South Philly, but decided instead to ask her friend, a San Francisco 49ers fan, to make it happen.

“I hit him up one day and I said, ‘Hey, the Eagles won the Super Bowl. I think it’s time to do something about that,’” Kraska said. “He calls me on the phone, he sighs real big, and he pencils it in his book, ‘Lindy’s Stupid Eagles Tattoo,’ and the rest is history.”

John Brenner

John Brenner moved back to Philly from Florida in 2024, while undergoing treatment for Stage 3 colorectal cancer. He beat cancer during the 2024 summer, then watched his lifelong favorite team win their second Super Bowl. He knew he needed to get a tattoo to honor the occasion.

“The F.C.G.B. stands for '— Cancer, Go Birds,’” Brenner said. “And I have the Super Bowl Roman numerals as well. The comma after LIX is something I call the comma of eternal hope.”

Pete Lemi

Pete Lemi got his second Super Bowl tattoo after the latest win — a Saquon Barkley backward hurdle, this time with the Lombardi Trophy in hand.

“I had my mindset of, if we win the chip, I’ll get a tat,” Lemi said. “Twenty years from now, hopefully I’ll have more, but I’ll always look back and say, ‘I remember this chip, this is what it meant to me.’”

Michael Kazanjian

Michael Kazanjian made a bet back in 2018 that if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he’d get a tattoo. Once the Birds actually pulled off the feat, however, he quickly backed out. After making another bet with his kids in 2024 that if the Birds won the big game, he’d get a tattoo of their choice, he found himself in South Philly getting Chester Cheetah tattooed on his shoulder in a Birds jersey.

It’s his first and only tattoo.

“I definitely was like, ‘How quickly are they going to remember? And how soon am I going to have to do this?’ Kazanjian recalled. “Literally, after the win we’re all jumping up and down in the living room and all three of them are like, ‘When are you going to book it?’ They were all over it.”