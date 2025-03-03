Is Abbott Elementary filming a Super Bowl episode?

The Eagles have been a part of Abbott Elementary since the very first episode. Melissa Schemmenti secures the teachers Eagles rugs for their classrooms, Principal Ava hosts Eagles tailgaters in the parking lot at the school, and Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, and Jason Kelce all made guest appearances.

So after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, the team’s first Super Bowl win during Abbott Elementary’s run, fans were already looking to the potential Super Bowl episode.

Advertisement

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, show creator and star Quinta Brunson, a Philly native and Temple alum, shared that Abbott Elementary would reference the Super Bowl victory, but stopped short of sharing whether they would theme an entire episode around it.

“That remains to be seen in Season 5,” Brunson said. “I think we will get a chance to. It’s funny because we’ve been filming this whole time, so we weren’t able to go to Philly to celebrate with Philadelphia, but there’s no way we’re not incorporating it in Season 5.”

Abbott has been filming in Philadelphia for just the second time this week for an unknown episode, but casting calls went up prior to the Super Bowl victory. Brunson said over 3,000 local kids applied within 24 hours for the chance to be featured as extras.

The team is in the city now, and Brunson might already be dropping hints about the potential episode. She posted with the Lombardi Trophy and Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata on her Instagram story, in what appeared to be her Janine Teagues outfit — Brunson keeps her hair short in personal appearances, but it’s much longer when she’s on the show, like it is in the photos.