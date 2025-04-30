Local NFL prospects, including Abdul Carter and an Eagles pick, received prank calls while waiting to get drafted

It seems like prank calls were the trend of the 2025 NFL draft. Not only was Shedeur Sanders on the receiving end of one as he fell from first-round prospect to fifth-round pick, but so were at least three local athletes: Kyle McCord, Will Howard, and Abdul Carter.

Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed that the Philadelphia native and Penn State product received a call during the second pick, saying the Jaguars were going to select him with the No. 2 overall pick.

“It’s unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “Abdul and I knew it was [bull] and didn’t even tell his family about the call.”

While he is the most high-profile of the group, Carter was hardly the only local player to receive a prank call on draft night.

During McCord’s introductory press conference, the Eagles’ sixth-round draft pick revealed that he had received a number of prank calls from Philadelphia area codes.

“I got a few prank calls earlier today from 609 numbers and 215 numbers,” McCord said. “So, when I got that 215 phone call, I was thinking it was another prank call. But picking up the phone and having Howie [Roseman] on the other side, it was pretty cool.”

Howard, the former Ohio State quarterback and Downingtown native, was also the subject of prank calls before he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round, his mother revealed.

The prank call phenomenon isn’t exactly new. Last year, Eagles’ rookie Cooper DeJean was the victim of one.

But this year, it felt like there were more than ever, with a number of prospects receiving fake calls on draft night, including first-round picks Tyler Warren and Mason Graham. But the Sanders’ prank call was the most viral of the draft, taking place while the quarterback was streaming live on Twitch.

But that was only the beginning. An NFL investigation revealed that in Sanders’ case the call was orchestrated by the son of Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The league has fined the Falcons $250,000 and Ulbrich $100,000 in response to the prank call.

The Eagles haven’t responded to whether or not there is an investigation by the NFL or the team into the McCord prank call.