Eagles film review: Can DB Adoree’ Jackson fill the void left behind by Isaiah Rodgers and Darius Slay?

After watching both Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers sign elsewhere in free agency, the Eagles have some prime real estate on the cornerback depth chart up for grabs.

Enter Adoree’ Jackson. The 29-year-old cornerback who signed with the team last week should get an opportunity to fill at least Rodgers’ role from last year as the position group’s first man off the bench. It’s the role he occupied with the Giants for most of last season, falling down the depth chart after three years spent as a starter in New York’s secondary. He finished with five starts and appeared in 14 games, logging 427 defensive snaps compared to the 328 Rodgers played for the Eagles last year.

Perhaps Jackson can push for even more as well, with 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo set to be his primary challenger for the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell in the Eagles’ retooled secondary.

To determine which role he might be better suited for and how he should fit in Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system, let’s look at some of the most instructive moments from his 33 targets last season.

The good

Jackson’s best attribute is perhaps the most important for a fringe starting cornerback: He doesn’t get beat deep often. That’s not to say he didn’t give up a handful of explosive catches — he allowed four receptions for over 20 yards last season by my tally — but the majority of the big gains he conceded came on routes other than straight vertical routes.

When he was tested vertically, Jackson was often up for the task. Now is a good time to mention he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash back at the 2017 NFL scouting combine and, at the very least, still showcased the requisite straight-line speed to avoid giving up the big play last season.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, the Giants ran a three-deep zone coverage with Jackson responsible for one third of the field without safety help. Matched up against veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, Jackson did well to stick with the speedy receiver and make a play on the ball at its highest point to nearly come away with the interception.

Jackson faced a similar test the following week against the New Orleans Saints.

Lined up against Marquez Valdes-Scantling with the Saints backed up, Jackson once again needed to utilize his long speed against a go route without safety help over the top. And, once again, he was able to high-point the football after keeping pace to force one of his five pass breakups last season.

Jackson’s speed showed up on shallow routes that ended in him getting targeted as well. Against the Commanders in Week 9, he lined up across from Washington wideout Noah Brown and made up ground against a shallow crossing route before making another effective play on the ball.

The bad

When looking at the catches Jackson did allow last season, the common thread is a tendency to react a tick late to opposing receivers’ breaks.

The Giants called plenty of zone coverages with a lone deep safety and Jackson sometimes struggled to protect his deep third while also getting to the underneath routes in time.

Perhaps the worst example came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, when Jackson gave up a 28-yard reception to Tyler Lockett while also getting called for defensive pass interference. Lockett got Jackson off balance with a stutter after driving about 10 yards downfield before breaking inside 5 yards later. The initial hesitation allowed Lockett to close the space between him and Jackson, who fell reaching for the receiver just as Seattle quarterback Geno Smith targeted Lockett in the middle of the field.

In the regular-season finale against the Eagles, Jackson got caught paying too much respect to the go route again. This time against Jahan Dotson, Jackson couldn’t recover in time to affect the Eagles receiver’s curl route, allowing a 10-yard gain.

Dotson managed three catches for 31 yards against Jackson in the Eagles’ 20-13 win, beating him on a speed out, a slant, and the curl route shown below.

Jackson’s struggles against receivers with access to a full route tree weren’t limited to underneath patterns, either.

Against the Colts in Week 17, Jackson got caught out of position on a double move from Indianapolis receiver Michael Pittman and gave up a touchdown catch as a result. Selling an out-route toward the boundary for a couple steps, Pittman was able to gain inside leverage against Jackson enough to break free on a post route in the back of the end zone. It’s also worth noting the Colts got Adonai Mitchell open on a similar post route a few plays earlier against Jackson, but Indianapolis quarterback Joe Flacco overthrew the rookie with Jackson trailing in coverage.

Considering how often Fangio uses match zone coverages that require his cornerbacks to diagnose route concepts quickly and effectively, Jackson’s fit with the Eagles could hinge on whether he can speed up his reactions in circumstances like these.

Still, it’s fair to point out he’d likely have more support in a system that doesn’t deploy the outside cornerbacks in three-deep zones quite as often and could allow him to play with more aggression against underneath routes as a result.

Overall, Jackson’s advanced metrics are somewhat similar to Rodgers’ last season in a way that suggests he could be a quality backup option capable of starting a few games if needed. Each player gave up 18 catches, with Rodgers facing 36 targets compared to Jackson’s 33. Rodgers allowed 11.1 yards per reception on those catches, Jackson allowed 11.4. Plus, both players have enough versatility to play in the slot and can contribute in the kick return game as well.

The difference is the starting spot up for grabs this summer, one that Rodgers would have likely factored into had he re-signed with the Eagles. Jackson should get his chance as well, but he’ll need to show he’s better than he was for parts of last season to earn it.