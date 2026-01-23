The Eagles didn’t reach the championship round. You can watch several ex-Birds and local favorites in the AFC and NFC championships, however.

While the Eagles’ playoff run has long concluded, Philadelphians may notice a number of familiar faces on each team competing in the conference championships on Sunday.

From former Eagles players, coaches, and front office members to Philadelphia-area natives, all four remaining teams in the playoffs — the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots — feature local connections.

Here are the names and faces that may ring a bell when they pop up on your television screen. In the cases of the former Eagles players on the list, we’ve also examined why they’re no longer on the team.

Seattle Seahawks

CB Josh Jobe spent two seasons with the Eagles from 2022-23 and appeared in 28 games, primarily on special teams. The 2022 undrafted free agent out of Alabama served as a depth cornerback behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry, but he got buried on the depth chart and was released at the end of training camp in 2024. Jobe, now 27, signed with the Seahawks two days later and earned a starting job this season in Mike Macdonald’s defense.

The Seahawks often use dime packages to get Jobe, Riq Woolen, and Devon Witherspoon on the field at the same time. According to Next Gen Stats, each member of the trio has allowed less than a yard per coverage snap in dime coverage, ranking among the top five cornerbacks in the league in that metric.

Long snapper Chris Stoll spent six years at Penn State from 2017-22 and played in 48 games. In 2022, he won the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s top long snapper. Stoll signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Leslie Frazier has been the Seahawks’ assistant head coach since 2024, serving as a mentor to Macdonald, the first-time head coach. Frazier, 66, was once the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (2010-13) and has had multiple defensive coordinator jobs, but he got his NFL coaching start with the Eagles as the defensive backs coach from 1999-2002 under defensive coordinator Jim Johnson. Among the players Frazier coached with the Eagles were Brian Dawkins and Troy Vincent.

Justin Outten, 42, is a 10-year NFL coaching veteran who is in his first year as the Seahawks’ running game specialist and assistant offensive line coach. He hails from Doylestown and graduated from Central Bucks West in 2002. Outten was a center on the football team and won the state championship in his sophomore year in 1999.

Los Angeles Rams

OL Dylan McMahon was the Eagles’ 2024 sixth-round pick out of N.C. State. Somewhat surprisingly, he was the only member of the 2024 draft class who did not make the team out of training camp, instead signing to the practice squad. The Rams signed McMahon to their active roster off the Eagles’ practice squad in Week 2 that year to add depth to their banged-up offensive line. He started in the 2024 season finale at center and has spent the entire 2025 season on the Rams’ practice squad.

ILB Omar Speights hails from Philadelphia and played his first three years of high school football at Imhotep Charter and briefly at Northeast High School. He moved to Oregon for his senior year. Speights, 24, signed with the Rams in 2024 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and started 16 games this season.

ILB Troy Reeder, 31, is from Hockessin, Del., 10 miles west of Wilmington. He spent his college career at Penn State (2014-15) and Delaware (2016-18). Reeder signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2021.

OLB Jared Verse, the 2024 defensive rookie of the year, grew up in Berwick. Despite playing three years of football at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg in northeastern Pennsylvania, Verse was not an Eagles fan (and has declared his distaste for their supporters). The Rams selected Verse No. 19 overall out of Florida State in 2024. He ranked second on the team in sacks this season with 7½.

Ray Farmer is in his sixth season with the Rams, his first as the senior adviser to general manager Les Snead. He was drafted by the Eagles in 1996 in the fourth round out of Duke, serving in a depth role at linebacker for three seasons before suffering a career-ending knee injury. Farmer was the Cleveland Browns general manager from 2014-15.

Drew Wilkins is in his first season as the Rams pass-rush coordinator. He is a Doylestown native and graduated from La Salle College High School in 2006.

Denver Broncos

RT Mike McGlinchey, 31, is in his third season as the starter with the Broncos, having spent the first five years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He was born in Warrington and played football and basketball at Penn Charter. He is a cousin of Matt Ryan, the 15-year NFL quarterback who hails from Exton and also attended Penn Charter. McGlinchey was drafted by the 49ers out of Notre Dame with the No. 9 overall pick in 2018.

ILB Alex Singleton signed with the Eagles in 2019 and started 19 games (42 total appearances) over the course of three seasons. He led the Eagles in tackles in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021 (114 and 130, respectively). Singleton, now 32, signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in free agency in 2022 and has been with the team ever since. He started 16 games this season and led the team with 135 tackles, one year after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Sean Payton is in his third season as Broncos head coach. He got his NFL coaching start with the Eagles as the quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 under head coach Ray Rhodes, working with quarterbacks Ty Detmer, Bobby Hoying, Rodney Peete, and Koy Detmer. Perhaps more notably, Payton spent 15 seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-21 and won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season.

Joe Vitt was hired by Payton in 2023 as a senior defensive assistant. Vitt first crossed paths with Payton on the Eagles, as the assistant was the linebackers coach in Philadelphia for four seasons from 1995-98. Vitt, 71, grew up in Blackwood, N.J.

Jordon Dizon is in his first season as the Broncos director of pro personnel and his eighth with the team. Between two stints in the Broncos front office, he was a national scout for the Eagles from 2022-24.

New England Patriots

DT Milton Williams spent the first four years of his career with the Eagles, the team that drafted him in the third round out of Louisiana Tech in 2021. He had a breakout year in 2024, amassing a career-best five sacks in 17 games (seven starts). After winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles, he signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Patriots in free agency, making him the second-highest-paid interior defensive lineman on an average annual basis ($26 million per year).

Williams, 26, missed five games late this season with an ankle injury, but he returned in time for the playoffs. He notched two sacks in the wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

WR Mack Hollins also began his career with the Eagles, selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of North Carolina. He was a member of the Eagles team that beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl that season. Since that year, the 32-year-old Hollins has been a member of four teams, joining the Patriots on a two-year deal this season. He is on injured reserve with an abdomen injury. Hollins had 550 yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions in 2025, the second-best receiving total of his career.

ILB Christian Elliss spent nearly three seasons with the Eagles from 2021-23. He served in a depth role, even in 2023 on a struggling defense under Sean Desai, and he appeared in 19 total games primarily on special teams. The Eagles waived Elliss in December 2023 after signing Shaquille Leonard, and the Patriots claimed him. Elliss, 27, started 13 games this season (15 games total) and ranked second on the Patriots with 94 tackles.

DT Christian Barmore grew up in Philly, starting in high school at Lincoln before transferring to Neumann Goretti. He orally committed to Temple, but he reopened his recruitment in 2017 and attended Alabama instead. Barmore was the Patriots’ second-round pick in 2021. The 26-year-old defensive tackle became a full-time starter this season, starting 16 games and posting two sacks.

OT Caedan Wallace hails from Robbinsville, N.J., splitting his high school football career at Robbinsville High and the Hun School. He helped the Hun Raiders to three straight prep state championships (2016-18). Wallace, 25, played for Penn State from 2019-23. He was drafted by the Patriots in the third round in 2024 and has served in a depth role over the last two seasons.