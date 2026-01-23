A.J. Brown buys candy from a kid on a Miami street, then gives him money to buy a PlayStation 5

While Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown made headlines during the season for his behavior on the field, his attitude made headlines for a different reason this week. After the Eagles’ 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 11, Brown has remained relatively mum, especially following him jawing back and forth with coach Nick Sirianni.

Then Brown popped up Thursday, but for different reasons — gifting a PlayStation 5 to a total stranger.

The wide receiver was seen in Florida making a kid’s day. While with his fiancé, Kelsey Riley, and his son, A.J. Brown Jr., he pulled his car to the side of the road, where a kid was selling candy. Riley rummaged through the assortment of candy, which included Nerd Gummy Clusters, Sour Patch Kids, and M&M’s before picking a bag of Gummy Bears.

Brown, on the other hand, pulled out a wad of cash before asking Riley a question.

“How much is a PS5 these days?” Brown said.

Riley responded that they typically are in the $500-600 range, prompting Brown to hand the kids several hundred dollars so that he could buy one for himself. Although Brown Jr., was less than impressed, pleading for an apple most of the time, until the three got back into Brown’s car.

But before departing, Brown and the kid took a picture together.