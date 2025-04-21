A.J. Brown says his car was stolen overnight: ‘Just bring the whip back, bro. I won’t press charges’

A.J. Brown said he woke up to a nasty surprise on Monday. The Eagles wide receiver posted on X that his car had been stolen overnight.

In an effort to get the car back, Brown offered a deal to the thief, asking him to return the car and saying he would not press charges.

“Dear Philly,” Brown wrote on X. “To whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you. … Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be. Take it or leave it my guy.”

Brown, who lives in South Jersey, recently purchased a Rolls-Royce after winning Super Bowl LIX, and also has been known to drive a Honda Accord. He did not immediately reveal which car had been stolen.

“Just bring the whip back, bro,” Brown said on Instagram. “I won’t press charges. Just bring the whip back and you can go on about your day … You were smooth with it though. Pulled up at 3:42, you got up out of there at 3:45, you’re fast on your feet. I’m going to show you how fast I am on my feet. Real talk. This is about to get done today.”

Former teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted on X in support, telling Brown to just get a new car. Gardner-Johnson’s car was also stolen in the area in 2023 after a playoff win, and he said it was never returned, despite him having the thief on video.

This is a developing story.