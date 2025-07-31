A.J. Brown unveils his new touchdown celebration chant— thanks to Eagles fans and Freddie Mercury

A.J. Brown has decided what he wants Eagles fans to chant when he makes a big play this season.

After testing the waters earlier this month by posting a video asking for fans’ opinions, he’s taking a recommendation that came through in the comments.

Brown, who was jealous that he didn’t have a fan chant like defensive back Cooper DeJean, imitated Eagles fans chanting “1K” when he makes a big play or scores a touchdown, and then asked fans to come up with their best suggestions.

“I was just thinking, because football season is approaching and I want to get the fans involved, so I’m like, man, what can I do to get the fans involved?” Brown said earlier this month on Instagram. “I was just thinking, like, when Coop [DeJean] makes a play he does his celebration, which is lit, and everybody be like, ‘Cooooop!’

“I’m just thinking, what can I say? What can they say for me when I make a play or make a touchdown, right? ‘1K?’ Because I thought about ‘Brown’ and that don’t sound right … so it got me thinking, it’s got to be like, ‘1K!’ It’s got to be! … I’m just trying to get the fans involved, so you got to let me know what you all think. We can come up with something.”

Brown was met with a few different reactions: Most fans said chants need to come organically throughout the season, others flat-out hated his “1K” chant idea, and a few commented iterations of, “We’ll chant anything you want as long as you’re scoring.”

Among the comments were a few suggesting an “Ay-Oh” chant, a nod to Brown’s “AO” or “Always Open” mantra combined with an unforgettable moment in pop culture history. The Eagles’ official account even seemed to like that one.

Brown took the suggestion and ran with it, posting a hype video to TikTok on Wednesday with audio from Freddie Mercury’s “Ay-Oh” performance from Queen’s appearance at Live Aid 1985.

And unlike his last suggestion, fans are buying into it.

Comments show they’re excited to hear Mercury’s vocals blast out of the Lincoln Financial Field speakers and participate in a call-and-response chant.

The question now is which plays by Brown will prompt a reaction as large as Queen’s act 40 years ago.