A.J. Brown calls trade talk ‘nature of the business,’ also says he’s ‘good to go’ for Packers

A.J. Brown didn’t spend the bye week wrapped up in the madness of the trade deadline and the external speculation that surrounded his Eagles future.

Rather, Brown says he planted himself in his yard and played football with his toddler son, A.J. Jr., shutting out the rumors that circulated in the lead-up to Tuesday’s deadline.

Howie Roseman made it clear on Tuesday afternoon that Brown was never going anywhere. When Brown was asked on Thursday if he thought there was a chance he could have been traded, he appeared less certain given the “nature of the business.”

“I don’t know,” Brown said. “But ... my focus was be present with my family, my kids, and get healthy.”

Brown isn’t going anywhere and he’s finally healthy after missing the Week 8 game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. The star receiver said that he’s “good to go” for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles held their first practice of the week on Thursday and Brown was a full participant. His teammates, including Jalen Hurts, were eager to welcome him back.

“It was definitely good to see him back healthy,” Hurts said. “That’s something that we were all thinking about. Just giving him time to get healthy again. So we’re excited for the next opportunity we have.”

With that next opportunity, Brown, Hurts, and the rest of the Eagles offense will attempt to build on the successes they’ve achieved in their last two games before the bye week. After back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, the Eagles pulled out resounding victories over the Minnesota Vikings and the Giants, in part due to tweaks on offense.

Following the mini-bye week ahead of their Week 7 game against the Vikings, the Eagles leaned into the under center play-action game more than they had all season. Hurts had four play-action drop backs from under center, completing four passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Brown had his best game of the season, posting 121 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

The following week without Brown, the run game came to life, especially when Hurts was lined up under center. According to Next Gen Stats, eight of Barkley’s 14 carries came when Hurts was under center. On those runs, Barkley racked up 116 yards and a touchdown.

When asked if that performance was what he wanted the offense to look like, Brown said, “I don’t remember. I’m not getting into that.” He deferred most scheme-related questions to the coaching staff.

However, Brown was later reminded of Barkley’s rushing success in that game. Could a strong running game help open up the passing game going forward?

“I hope all of it pays off, honestly,” Brown said. “I’m just focused on doing what I need to do and that’s running my route, catching the ball. When my opportunity comes, make the most of it. I’m not going get into too much of all that.”

Keeping an inward focus is something Brown is used to, both in terms of the game plan and the trade rumors he has been a subject of this season.

He doesn’t try to avoid the noise — he just takes it in stride.

“It is what it is,” Brown said. “So it just kind of comes with it. I’ve learned that and I’ve accepted that.”