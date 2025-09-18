Eagles remain ‘optimistic’ about passing game after slow start for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

The Eagles know they need to get A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith more involved in the offense.

Jalen Hurts hasn’t thrown many deep balls to start the year. In two games, he has just two completions that spent more than 10 yards in the air, one to Smith, and one to Jahan Dotson.

Brown and Hurts both feel the offense needs to find “synchronization.”

“Just being on the same page,” Brown said when addressing the biggest growth area for the passing game. “Just playing fast and communicating.”

Brown said he felt Hurts had communicated well during Sunday’s game, but the Eagles quarterback took personal responsibility Wednesday for some of the offense’s struggles to start the year.

“I take accountability for all of it,” Hurts said. “My job is to be the general and orchestrate everything, and ultimately make plays, and given the opportunities we had, I’m very critical of myself. There’s definitely some evolution we need to do.”

Brown has just six catches for 35 yards so far in two games, and Smith hasn’t fared much better, with seven catches for 69 yards.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is walking a fine line. The Birds’ offense hasn’t been explosive, but it also hasn’t turned the ball over. Jalen Hurts has made turnover-worthy plays on just 1.6% of his snaps this season, according to PFF.

“You don’t ever want to put the quarterback in harm’s way,” Patullo said. “If you do that and the protection doesn’t hold up or it doesn’t add up to what they’re doing, you could have a catastrophic problem. That was one of those games we knew both offenses — it was a tough game for both of us.

“If you put somebody in harm’s way and say, ‘I’m taking a huge chance right here,’ that negative play could be a major issue and really could be the deciding factor in the game. Ultimately, one turnover in that game was the deciding factor.”

Brown, on the other hand, said he’s not a big fan of using analytics to judge his performance. After the season-opener against the Cowboys, Brown still noted that he was “controlling the game” and drawing away coverage to help his teammates get open down the field.

“It’s all about what you do when you get your opportunities,” Brown said. “That’s something that you can’t control, but if you go look at it from the data and analytics standpoint, you’re going to find what you’re looking for, but as a receiver, you’re judging your performance by how well you played, how hard you blocked.”

The Eagles insist they want to target Brown and Smith more downfield, and that those situational opportunities just haven’t panned out the way they wanted.

Brown is confident that long-term, the Eagles’ passing game will find its groove.

“I’m always optimistic,” Brown said. “We’re working hard, trying to get this thing rolling and put our best foot forward.”