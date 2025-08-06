A.J. Brown reveals the extent of the knee injury he played through during Eagles’ Super Bowl run

It was already well known that A.J. Brown was dealing with a knee injury during the Eagles’ playoff run earlier this year. But most people didn’t know the extent of it — until now.

On Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, the wide receiver was asked to define the word grit. His response revealed what he had endured last season, playing through injury throughout the playoffs and into the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

“Just pushing past a point where you, your brain, or anyone else thinks you can go,” Brown said. “A few times late in the season, especially when your body doesn’t want to respond to what you want it to, you just keep going. You just find a way to, you know, get through it. And believe it or not, those are some of my best days.”

When asked to give an example of a time he pushed through adversity and showed true grit, Brown reflected on last season.

“Playing hurt the back half of the season,” Brown said. “Getting my knee drained twice a week. Getting my knee drained right before the game, the Washington [Commanders] game, going out there and having a good performance. Then, the following week, the following week, the following week to even the Super Bowl, right before the Super Bowl.”

» READ MORE: The Eagles are boring. Give me the feuding Cowboys. Give me the petty Bengals. Chaos is more fun. | Mike Sielski

Brown’s playoff production was nearly nonexistent in the first two games. Ahead of the Eagles’ wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers, he was limited at practice in order to rest his knee. He played in the wild-card game, recording one reception for 10 yards, and famously was caught on camera reading his favorite book, Inner Excellence.

One week later, in a divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brown finished with just two catches for 14 yards — claiming the snowy conditions were the main reason for his postseason struggles, not his knee injury.

Brown said in the week leading up to the NFC championship game that his knee was feeling better, although he continued to be limited in practice. But the next week, he was back to his normal self — at least in his on-field production. In the Eagles’ dominant 55-23 win over the Commanders, Brown recorded six receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. And in Super Bowl LIX, he finished with three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Brown missed practice the last few days of training camp while dealing with a hamstring injury, but when it comes to his knee, the receiver said he’s “ready to go.”