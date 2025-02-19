A.J. Brown bought a life-size mannequin to display his unwashed Super Bowl uniform

After a dominant Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Eagles players are now faced with a new challenge. How will they preserve this memory? The rings and banner will come in time, but some players want a more immediate physical reminder — whether it’s a “champ stamp” Super Bowl LIX tattoo or putting their dirty game-worn uniform on display.

A.J. Brown is doing the latter. But instead of using a jersey frame — which might have been the first thought for many — the Eagles wide receiver added his own flair. Brown bought a life-size mannequin to display his unwashed Super Bowl uniform, from the jersey down to the cleats.

Brown’s longtime girlfriend Kelsey Riley posted the video on TikTok with the caption “POV: Your bf buys a 6′2″ mannequin to put his game-worn Super Bowl uniform on.” She added that he didn’t wash it before ending the post with two crying emojis.

On Wednesday morning, Brown posted his own picture of the mannequin, with a special appearance by Inner Excellence, which was tucked into the waistband of his of his pants.

It was evident that Brown hadn’t washed the uniform after the game, as stains from Caesars Superdome can still be seen on his white pants — but what do expect from a receiver who capped off his Super Bowl performance the team’s wild postgame locker room celebration. The stains will serve as the perfect reminder of Brown finding the end zone — or getting messy with his teammates after the win.

» READ MORE: Which players should the Eagles keep next season? See our picks and make your own in Stay or Go

Although his Super Bowl touchdown didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, buying an entire life-size mannequin for his jersey did shock a few of his teammates — including cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who created his own social media buzz last week when he unveiled his massive Super Bowl tattoo, which he called his “champ stamp.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Brown is a man of his word. The three-time Pro Bowler has proven that time and time again. After the Eagles Super Bowl win, Brown said he would make a special visit to 10-year-old Andre “Tre” Howard III, who was hospitalized with severe head injuries sustained from the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash. The Wednesday after the Super Bowl, Brown did just that.

Critics may have called Brown a “diva” throughout the season, which he addressed during Friday’s parade speech. But the wide receiver can now add a few more nicknames to his list, like Super Bowl champion — and “man of his word.” His visit to Howard and his mannequin purchase are just the latest examples of that.