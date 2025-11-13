Former players, media members defend Eagles WR A.J. Brown: ‘Just make me feel like you want me’

While the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown still doesn’t appear happy about his drop in production. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared live on Twitch Tuesday night and vocalized his unhappiness with his current role in Philadelphia’s offense. While head coach Nick Sirianni expressed that he didn’t want to answer further questions about Brown’s latest, it hasn’t stopped the national media from weighing in on the matter.

On Sunday, the Eagles will play their second straight prime-time game, this time against the Detroit Lions. Much of the talk nationally has remained focused on Brown’s comments, both on social media and in the locker room. Here’s what the media is saying about it …

In defense of A.J.

When Brown joined Twitch streamer Janky Rondo on Tuesday, one of the clips that gained the most traction was Brown giving advice to fantasy football players.

“If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me,” said Brown.

This season, Brown’s offensive production has taken a significant dip. The Mississippi native is averaging 3.9 receptions per game this season, down from his 5.6 average during his first three seasons in Philadelphia. Brown is also averaging almost 35 less receiving yards per game and is on pace to score three fewer touchdowns than his previous Eagles averages.

The 28-year-old was asked if he was doing well upon entering the livestream on Tuesday.

“No. Where have you been?” was Brown’s response, who later clarified, “Like family [is] good, yeah, everything else no … It’s been a [expletive] show.”

Brown’s candid comments have drawn significant attention from some of the more prominent voices around the NFL. Almost all have come to the defense of Brown.

Brown’s former teammate and longtime Eagles center, Jason Kelce, appeared on 94 WIP’s morning show and was sympathetic to Brown’s complaints.

“In general, I think the media oftentimes kind of overstates this stuff, and I think that good head coaches find ways to maintain relationships,” Kelce said. “I think A.J. has legitimate reasons to be frustrated.”

The co-host of the New Heights podcast added that it would have been beneficial for Brown to not share his comments publicly.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took his defense of Brown a step further.

“[Brown has] taken a lot of unnecessary heat, and I think it’s wrong. He said nothing wrong; he was absolutely right not to apologize,” Smith said. “[What] If A.J. Brown was doing the reverse, and didn’t give a damn because he won the Super Bowl last year, because that’s not the kind of attitude you want somebody to have?”

Longtime Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson also came to Brown’s defense and understood the root of his frustration. Johnson has been a staunch defender of the Eagles wideout throughout the years.

“I’ve been there as a receiver. Obviously, never been on a team of this magnitude, that’s coming off a Super Bowl win,” Johnson said on Nightcap. “I do understand the frustration of wanting to be an [integral] part of the offense. I’m not asking for the ball 30, 35 times a game, but just make me feel like you want me.

A lingering situation

Last week, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about the prospect of trading Brown, but denied the notion that dealing him was a consideration.

“When you’re trying to be a great team, it’s hard to trade great players, and A.J. Brown [is] a great player,” Roseman said. “He wears the C for a reason … he cares about winning.”

The receiver’s dissatisfied comments aren’t a new occurrence this year. Multiple times last season, the receiver indicated that while winning was a positive, he was not satisfied with the offense’s productivity in the passing game.

Brown finds himself in the same position, still unsatisfied with the size of his role in the Eagles offense.

“There’s this lingering issue of whether or not there’s an issue between him and quarterback Jalen Hurts,” said Mike Florio of NBC. “Last year, Brandon Graham … blurted out that there’s something personal between the two of them. And then he was given a mop and a bucket by the team’s PR staff presumably and was instructed to go clean up his mess, and he tried to. But nobody bought it. They’ve done a great job hiding whatever the truth is.”