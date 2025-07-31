Alabama football documentary featuring Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith is in Philly-area theaters for one night only

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be featured in Nothing But A Winner, a new documentary about Alabama football opening on Thursday night. But the film will leave theaters almost as soon as it enters. It’s only in theaters for one day — and most local theaters will have only one showing.

The documentary focuses on the continued success of the University of Alabama program, starting with coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who led the Crimson Tide from 1958-82. Bryant is credited with turning around the program while establishing a strong developmental culture. Additionally, Bryant is responsible for racially integrating the team. Many former players under Bryant were interviewed in the film, including Sylvester Croom, Wilbur Jackson, Baltimore Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, and more.

The film also explores how Bryant’s successful foundation translated to the Alabama’s success under Nick Saban, who coached the Crimson Tide from 2007-24.

Hurts played under Saban at Alabama from 2016-18 before transferring to Oklahoma for his final season.

“We always talked about commitment, discipline, effort, toughness, and pride,” Hurts said in a news release. “To think about how far this university has come, think about the support we all show one another regardless of color.”

Hurts and Smith, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2017-20 and won the Heisman Trophy in his final season, were among the recent Alabama players interviewed in the documentary. Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle and Vikings defensive end Jonathan Allen were among the other Saban pupils who shared their perspectives.

The film was produced and financed by Marlon Humphrey, a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Ravens who played under Saban at Alabama in 2015 and 2016. Marlon’s father, Bobby Humphrey, also played at Alabama and is a key voice in the documentary.

“For me, living out this legacy isn’t just about what I do on the field, it’s about who I am off it, too,” Marlon Humphrey said. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to represent something bigger than myself: the values, the work ethic, and the resilience that were passed down to me at Alabama and that I am now living in the NFL.”

If any Eagles fans — or Crimson Tide fans in the area — want to watch the doc, now might be the best chance. It was not known when (or if) the film will be made available to fans who don’t get a chance to see one of the few showings on Thursday.