The Eagles on Thursday placed Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve with a foot injury after the wide receiver left Monday night’s game against the Giants.
Practice-squad receiver Robert Davis was called up to the 53-man roster as the corresponding move, and Deontay Burnett, another wideout, was added to the practice squad.
Jeffery came out during the first half against New York after a non-contact injury and was carted off. The 29-year-old, who was integral to the team’s 2017 Super Bowl run, was in the midst of the worst season of his career with 43 catches, 490 yards, and four touchdowns.
Davis was added to the Eagles practice squad on Oct. 7. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was one of three receivers on the practice squad, but he got the nod over Marken Michel and Marcus Green. The Eagles might like his size, but his familiarity with their next opponent might have helped his case, too.
Davis, 24, was drafted by Washington in the sixth round in 2017. He started the season with the division foe, and recorded his first NFL catch earlier this season, an 11-yard reception against the Giants in Week 4.
With Nelson Agholor dealing with a knee injury that has his status for Sunday’s game in Maryland up in the air, the Eagles have just three healthy receivers on the 53-man roster. Davis, a cousin of three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis, joins J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and fellow taxi-squad call-up Greg Ward in the position group, but the Eagles might need to make another move depending on Agholor’s status.
Jeffery joins DeSean Jackson on injured reserve, leaving the Eagles without their top two receiving threats for the remainder of the regular season. Jackson, recovering from a core muscle injury that required surgery, would be eligible to return if the Eagles make the playoffs.