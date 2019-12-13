Alshon Jeffery will have surgery to correct a Lisfranc foot injury, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday.
The wide receiver was placed on season-ending injured reserve Thursday after suffering the injury in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants.
Pederson said Jeffery will have the procedure soon “so he would want to get on the rehab schedule.” The 29-year-old receiver faces a long recovery. Pederson didn’t have details on a timetable for return and whether Jeffery would be ready by the start of next season.
“That’s a long way away,” Pederson said.
An NFL source told The Inquirer that Jeffery’s recovery should take about nine months, which would place his return right around the start of the 2020 NFL season. The Lisfranc injury can be either a sprain or a fracture and can require anywhere from several months to more than year of rehab.
Jeffery played through various bumps and bruises this season, but Pederson said they had no correlation to his foot injury. He played in 10 games and finished with 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns. His totals were the lowest since his rookie season, and his 11.4-yards-per-catch average was the lowest of his eight-year career.
Jeffery signed a four-year, $52.25 million contract extension in December 2017. The Eagles guaranteed his base salary for 2020 in September. Overall, he is guaranteed $11.5 million next season, per a source. The Eagles would have to eat around $26 million if they were to release or trade Jeffery this offseason, although there is an offset in his contract should he end up with another team.
The injury obviously would make it difficult for the Eagles to move Jeffery. The two sides could come to a settlement on a mutual parting. Or the Eagles could simply decide to bring back Jeffery, who has been the team’s leading receiver the last three seasons.