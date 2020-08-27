The Eagles’ Andre Dillard left Thursday’s practice early with a biceps injury, an NFL source said.
The extent of the injury was not immediately known as the team was awaiting test results. Dillard’s most recent injury is unrelated to the shoulder strain he suffered last week that caused him to miss a few workouts.
Dillard said last week that he added about 20 pounds during to offseason to increase his strength. The Eagles gave him the starting left-tackle job heading into training camp. They also brought back their long-standing left tackle, Jason Peters, but to play right guard for injured Brandon Brooks.
Dillard has had a decent camp. Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he was impressed with Dillard’s performance in practices. The 2019 first-round pick had a bad moment later in the day, however, when defensive end Joe Ostman bull-rushed him back into quarterback Carson Wentz, who was briefly bent over. Wentz got up immediately and was fine.
Jordan Mailata has been filling in for Dillard when he hasn’t practiced, but Peters would be the most likely replacement if Dillard were to miss games. Matt Pryor would then likely play right guard.