It was one of those under-the-radar free agent signings that could benefit the Eagles greatly this year.
In March the Eagles signed veteran safety Andrew Sendejo to a one-year deal. According to Spotrac.com, the deal is for $1.3 million with $500,000 guaranteed.
While Malcolm Jenkins is entrenched as one of the top safeties in the NFL, fellow safety Rodney McLeod is returning after undergoing season-ending knee surgery following the third game last year.
If McLeod returns to form, Sendejo gives the Eagles strong depth. In addition, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has a package that employs three safeties, so Sendejo could be see extensive time.
Either way, he looks to be a key addition to the defense.
Sendejo got his feet wet in the Eagles’ 27-10 preseason loss to the Titans, playing 11 defensive snaps at strong safety, with one tackle and one pass defensed.
When asked after Sunday’s practice his impression of Sendejo, including his effort in the preseason opener, Schwartz said, “You never want to read too much into preseason games, it’s a body of work that counts.”
And Schwartz is a big fan of Sendejo’s resume. It began when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2010 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice University and continued for the previous eight seasons with the Vikings.
“His body of work is not just what he does in preseason and what he’s done in training camp, it’s what he’s done over the last couple years,” Schwartz said. “He’s a smart player, multi-dimensional, he’s very instinctive and around the football a lot. He’s a good tackler. When you get all those things, we can use those things on defense.”
Now in his 10th NFL season, Sendejo turns 32 on Sept. 9, the day after the Eagles’ season opener against Washington. While many veterans aren’t very excited to play in a preseason opener, Sendejo was glad to get the time, especially since he suffered a season-ending groin injury in the fifth game of the season.
That injury came in Minnesota’s 23-21 win over the Eagles on Oct. 7.
“Anytime you can’t play it is tough, especially not even getting remotely close to a full season in,” Sendejo said. “It was tough, but that is life and you have to overcome it and I did that.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Sendejo also brings value on special teams. Even at his age, he is more than willing to pitch in.
“My first few years in the league I was just a special teams guy so that is nothing new for me, playing special teams,” said Sendejo, who didn’t get his first start until his fourth season.
He has quickly made an impression on his new teammates.
“I think he is fast and has a good set of instincts and trusts himself,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. “You can tell he is a veteran the way he moves out there.”
Sendejo admits it hasn’t been easy learning a new defensive system.
“You have to study your [butt] off,” said Sendejo, who made 58 career starts with the Vikings. “I am learning every day, trying to get better every day and improve.”
Sendejo said he chose the Eagles for one reason:
“I wanted to sign here because they are winners."
Sendejo saw that first hand when the Eagles beat the Vikings, 38-7, in the NFC championship game that eventually led to the Super Bowl title.
Graham said a newcomer like Sendejo has brought great enthusiasm to the team.
“He is excited out there because he knows what we have,” Graham said. “You can feel that energy, it is not fake and he has adjusted well to us.”