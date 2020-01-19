For the second time in his head coaching career, Andy Reid is Super Bowl bound after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Reid, the Eagles’ coach from 1999-2012, led Donovan McNabb and Co. to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, where they lost to the New England Patriots, 24-21. He’ll have another chance to win his first championship on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Reid took over in Kansas City in 2013 after being fired and has now made it back to the biggest stage. The Chiefs lost to the Patriots last season in the AFC championship game even though they had NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes under center.
In his seven seasons with the Chiefs, Reid has gone 81-38. With the Eagles, he went 140-102 over 14 seasons.
The Chiefs fell behind, 17-7, in the second quarter, but they scored 28 unanswered points largely thanks to Mahomes, who finished with 23 completions on 35 attempts for 293 yards with three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.
Reid left Philadelphia in 2012, but his impact on the Eagles still remains. Doug Pederson is one of the many head coaches in the NFL who hail from Reid’s coaching tree. The Eagles plucked Pederson off Reid’s staff in 2016 when he was the Chief’s offensive coordinator and play-caller.
The Chiefs’ season being extended two extra weeks may be bad news for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator search. They’ve reportedly shown interest in Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka.