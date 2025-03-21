Avonte Maddox signs with the Lions after seven seasons with the Eagles

Cornerback Avonte Maddox is leaving the Eagles to sign with the Lions, with his agent on Friday confirming a one-year deal.

The team hasn’t officially announced the signing, but Maddox’s partner, Iman Williams, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Maddox signing his new deal in front of a “Welcome, Avonte!” screen displaying the Lions logo. Maddox is a Detroit native and attended Martin Luther King High School in Detroit before playing college football at Pitt.

“I told Avonte at the beginning of last season that I knew he’d end up at the Lions next season,” she wrote. “He looked at me like I was crazy because out of all of the teams in the NFL how could I be so sure. Honestly I was sure because I knew it would be best for us and when I say something’s going to happen and I believe it fully, 9x out 10 it happens. Yes I have super powers.”

Maddox was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round in 2018 and has played seven NFL seasons, all with Philadelphia. The cornerback, who had a pass breakup on fourth down in the second half of Super Bowl LIX, was also famously roommates with Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Maddox played 81 games and had 41 starts, 270 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and eight forced fumbles in his Eagles career.

Now, Maddox is slated to join one of the NFL’s other top defenses — and some of the Eagles’ biggest competition in the NFC.

— Jeff McLane contributed reporting.