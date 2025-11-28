Eagles’ issues extend to defense in wire-to-wire Black Friday loss to Bears

The Bears brought a piece of the Windy City to Philly and blew the Eagles away.

On a gusty Black Friday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, the visiting Bears got to work on the ground, pounding their way to a 24-15 victory. Vic Fangio’s defense turned porous as running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 255 rushing yards (130 for Monangai, 125 for Swift).

The Eagles offense, meanwhile, sputtered too frequently, going three-and-out on four possessions and committing two turnovers (one interception, one fumble). Kevin Patullo’s unit finished with just 51 plays (317 net yards) to the Bears’ 85 (425 net yards).

Jake Elliott also struggled, missing an extra point attempt in the third quarter and a 52-yard field goal attempt in the waning seconds of the fourth.

Here’s our instant analysis from the Eagles’ fourth loss of the season, and second straight:

Bears on the run

The Bears won the time of possession game, especially in the first half, with their offense on the field for 21 minutes compared to just nine for the Eagles.

Chicago’s offense dominated early thanks to their run game, headlined by a running back duo including former Eagle Swift and Monangai. They combined for 7.2 yards per carry in the first half (129 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries).

Swift was particularly efficient on the ground, averaging 8.8 yards per carry through the first 30 minutes of the game. The St. Joseph’s Prep alumnus put the Bears up 7-0 with just over a minute and a half remaining in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run.

He was also adept at forcing missed tackles, especially on the first play of the Bears’ third possession of the afternoon. Swift took a handoff from an under-center Caleb Williams, then scurried to the right for a 17-yard gain, leaving Adoree’ Jackson in his wake.

Williams contributed on the ground, too, scrambling on third-and-5 to pick up a first down on the Bears’ third possession. However, the Bears got away from the run game briefly in the red zone, as Williams threw three straight incomplete passes. Chicago settled for a 40-yard Cairo Santos field goal and pulled ahead, 10-3.

The Bears got back to the run game in the fourth quarter, as Monangai added another rushing touchdown to put the Bears up, 17-9. The run game became a focal point because both quarterbacks had their share of misses in the passing game.

Williams went 17 of 36 (47.2%) for 154 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Jalen Hurts went 19 of 34 (55.9%) for 230 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

It was Williams who sealed the Eagles’ fate with his 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet late in the fourth quarter that made it 24-9.

Up-and-down offense

While neither team thrived in the passing game, the Bears could at least run the ball. Saquon Barkley had some solid early runs, averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the first quarter, but the Bears defense tightened up and limited him to 4.3 per carry by the end of the game.

The Eagles’ passing attack couldn’t compensate for the lack of explosiveness on the ground. Hurts wasn’t always on the same page with his receivers, including a third-down incompletion to DeVonta Smith over the middle of the field that forced the Eagles to settle for a 44-yard field goal.

Hurts’ pass for Smith was slightly behind the 27-year-old receiver as he ran across the middle of the field. The field goal made it 10-3 in favor of the Bears. In the first half, the Eagles mustered just two first downs and 83 net yards, while the Bears amassed 16 first downs and 222 net yards.

Ex-Eagle Kevin Byard’s third-quarter interception of Hurts continued the negative trend, but the Eagles offense showed a spark on the next possession — with a foolish Bears penalty helping the cause.

Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. was flagged for a late hit on Hurts, moving the Eagles up 15 yards to their own 40. On the following play, Hurts had a rare designed run for 23 yards, bringing the Eagles to the Bears’ 33-yard line. On the ensuing play, Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a touchdown pass, but Elliott missed the extra point to make it 10-9, Bears.

That spark wasn’t enough. The next two Eagles possessions would end in a fumble and a three-and-out. They eventually turned it back on, reeling off an 11-play, 76-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, capped off by a 4-yard Brown touchdown catch and an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

Turnover time

Going into the game, the Eagles led the league with just six turnovers lost this season. The Bears, meanwhile, had forced a league-best 24 turnovers.

The Bears won Friday’s turnover battle. Byard picked off Hurts early in the third quarter after the quarterback rolled out to his right while being pressured and launched a pass deep down the right sideline for Brown. But Byard undercut the pass and snared his NFL-best sixth interception of the season.

Luckily for the Eagles offense, the Bears failed to capitalize on Byard’s efforts. Williams was under duress up front on second and third downs, scrambling for no gain and throwing an incomplete pass intended for Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze to go three-and-out.

Later in the third quarter, Jalyx Hunt picked off Williams and returned the ball to the Bears’ 36-yard line. His play gave the Eagles offense excellent field position to try to pull ahead while they were down, 10-9.

However, on third-and-1 at Chicago’s 12, Hurts fumbled on the Tush Push, a play that Bears head coach Ben Johnson previously denounced. Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright made the fumble recovery, ending the Eagles’ attempt to go ahead.

This time, the Bears made the turnover count, as Monangai punched in the 4-yard rushing touchdown to put Chicago up, 17-9, early in the fourth quarter.