The Bears were trailing 26-10 as they watched first-round pick Mitch Trubisky struggle. Like he did with the Eagles, Nick Foles stepped in and saved the day.
Foles threw an interception on his first drive, and it looked like the Bears' quarterback problems would continue. As it turned out, the only problems that continued were the Falcons blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter lead.
Atlanta made NFL history by blowing a 26-10 lead. The Falcons could be 2-1 and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South, but instead they’re in last.
Back to Foles.
He completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards for three touchdowns and one interception. Trubisky finished 13 of 22 with 128 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
One can only wonder how Eagles fan reacted when Carson Wentz was headed to overtime against the winless Cincinnati Bengals while Foles threw his third fourth quarter touchdown pass.
The Bears have tried to not look dumb for picking Trubisky over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. The first sign of admittance was when Trubisky’s fifth-year option was declined and the second was trading for Foles.
Now it’s time to address the elephant in the room. Trubisky has had four years to prove he is the guy, and besides one encouraging Pro Bowl season, the results haven’t been stellar. Foles just walked in and saved the Bears from a bad loss.
The Bears play a fearsome Colts defense next, and the Buccaneers are lurking after that. The schedule is only getting tougher.
Marshawn Lynch is no longer in the NFL, so someone has to keep the beast mode running style alive. Alvin Kamara isn’t as big or stocky as Lynch, but the way he slips off tackles and makes defenders look like they’re trying to grip a wet bar of soap is special.
Kamara was supposed to be tackled near the line of scrimmage against the Packers on a checkdown pass, but he turned it into five broken tackles and a 52-yard touchdown.
The score had social media buzzing. Last season Kamara said he played hurt, and his numbers reflected that, but now he’s reminding everyone why the Saints gave him a $75 million contract extension.
Kamara is making his case as the best running back in the NFL. The Saints fell, 37-30, to the Packers, but the future is bright with Kamara at running back and a healthy Michael Thomas at receiver.
Cam Newton’s energy and personality is a perfect match for the gif era of social media. He’s provided many over the years, but the one from yesterday’s win was one of his best.
Get your captions ready for that one.
On the field, Newton led the Patriots to a 36-20 win over a previously undefeated Las Vegas Raiders. New England’s only loss came against the 3-0 Seahawks.
The Bills and Josh Allen are 3-0, but it might not be a smart idea to give up on the Patriots' 11 consecutive AFC East championships streak.
If you don’t think the Patriots' strong start suggests that they’re contenders, someone might be sending you Newton’s meme.