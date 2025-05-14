The best NFL schedule release videos, featuring Allen Iverson and a Minecraft Philadelphia

As the NFL released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday, each team created its own schedule release video for social media. Although each video serves the same purpose — showing the 17-game order for next season — each team has taken a different approach with its production.

Some included players and mascots. Others didn’t include anyone, relying on very detailed animations.

Here are some of the best release videos from this year …

Eagles solo star

We’d be remiss not to start with the Eagles. The defending Super Bowl champs didn’t need all the glitz and glam. Instead, they kept it simple and classy by showing off a certain piece of hardware.

Despite having various superstar caliber players on the team, the video only featured one star: the Lombardi Trophy. In the short cinematographic video, the trophy stood in a dark room with one beam of light reflecting off it with the sounds of The Philadelphia Orchestra playing in the background.

Bills have “The Answer”

The Buffalo Bills had one “Answer” for their release video. AI. And we don’t mean artificial intelligence. Former Sixers guard and 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson made an appearance in their video alongside Josh Allen.

When Bills general manager Brandon Beane called Allen for advice on their video, the quarterback told him to “Just use A.I.,” because “that’s what everyone is doing.” Of course, Beane had a different A.I. in mind.

The Philadelphia sports icon helped the team announce its 2025 schedule. When Beane asked the Dallas Cowboys fan for a “Go Bills,” the 49-year-old responded “Go Josh Allen.”

Chargers use Minecraft

The Los Angeles Chargers definitely invested in their Minecraft-themed release video. The four-minute video had plenty of Minecraft references and tiny details about the Chargers’ opponents. It even included a Minecraft version of Philadelphia for their Week 14 matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles fans were illustrated as green zombies parading through the city of Philadelphia with a “Save our Tush Push” banner hanging across the buildings and a Jason Kelce cell phone repair store. It even included players like Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship wearing their Exciting Whites T-shirts.

Commanders Tycoon

The Washington Commanders’ schedule release video took fans inside a video game world. The team made a mini video game called Commanders Tycoon — taking fans through an amusement park of different exhibits.

The three-minute video featured different parks called Meadowlands Maze for the New York Giants, The Cheese Chaser roller coaster for the Green Bay Packers, Jerry’s World for the Cowboys, and the Luvu Leap for the Eagles.

Atlanta’s Mario Kart

The Commanders weren’t the only team with a video game inspired schedule release video. The Falcons’ video was Mario Kart-themed, featuring different maps such as the ATL Turnpike, Josh’s Stampede, Shanahan Ruins, Koopa Tua Beach, Boston’s Castle, Ram Raceway, and Peachtree Road.

Patriots’ egg drop

The New England Patriots did things a little differently. In one of the longer schedule release videos of the year, the Patriots had Joshua Dobbs, Marcus Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Robert Spillane, and DeMario Douglas compete against one another in an egg drop at Gillette Stadium.

Titans drop ‘Schedule-rizi’

The Tennessee Titans schedule release video was probably one of the funnier ones this year. The video was for “Schedule-rizi,” a new treatment for moderate-to-severe Football Season Withdrawal, replicating a commercial for a new medication.

As each game was shown, a different side effect was announced with each team. For instance, diarrhea was a symptom for the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans’ symptom was impostor syndrome.