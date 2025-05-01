Bradley Cooper cooked cheesesteaks for the Eagles on the final day of the NFL draft

In an unfamiliar kitchen, Bradley Cooper manned the grill. Surrounded by smoke with his hat turned backward, the actor placed the cooked meat onto a roll before transferring the finished product onto a food tray. When he was done, a worker grabbed the tray and placed it in a long line of cheesesteaks waiting to be served.

This wasn’t a scene from Cooper’s film “Burnt.”

Instead, it was the Jenkintown native’s routine on Saturday when he cooked cheesesteaks for the entire Eagles organization to celebrate the Super Bowl win and the final day of the NFL draft.

The die-hard Eagles fan wore a smile on his face throughout the festivities, bumping fists with Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and taking photos with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

But Cooper wasn’t cooking alone. The Academy Award-nominated actor was joined by his business partner Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly. DiGiampietro could be seen cooking alongside Cooper, wearing a green Eagles shirt and a “Danny & Coop’s” hat.

They went into business together, opening Danny & Coop’s, a new Philly cheesesteak spot in New York. The spot first popped up as a food truck, making appearances in New York and Las Vegas. They even made an appearance in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, just blocks away from the Caesars Superdome, where the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.