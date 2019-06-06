Brandon Graham is entering his 10th NFL season and just signed his third contract with the Eagles. By this point in a career, it’s usually clear the type of player he is.
Yet Graham is determined to do something he hasn’t done since first playing defensive end for the Eagles in 2010. Graham wants to finally reach 10 sacks in a season.
“Tenth year, and I’m trying to crack the double digits on the sacks,” Graham said. “That’s always been the goal, but I feel really good about achieving that.”
Ten sacks for a pass rusher is like 1,000 rushing yards for a running back or 1,000 receiving yards for a pass-catcher — a round number that’s as much a barrier of entry as it is an achievement. There’s a certain status that comes with being a double-digit sack producer, quantifiable evidence of a player’s pass-rushing prowess.
Graham has been lauded throughout the past 4-5 years of his career, when he finally bloomed into the player the Eagles expected him to become when they traded up in the first round of the 2010 draft to acquire him. It’s why they signed him to a second contract in 2016 and then gave him a new contract this offseason for his age-31 season.
“He’s kind of the heart and soul of this football team,” coach Doug Pederson said. “With his energy every single day and what he brings to the defense, what he brings from a leadership standpoint to our team, it’s pretty impressive that he’s played this long. Really, to me, he can go several more years. I really do believe that.”
Graham doesn’t need a boost in the eyes of Eagles fans; his strip sack of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl is the most famous defensive play in franchise history. But Graham’s not viewed as a top pass rusher in the NFL. He’s never been voted into the Pro Bowl even though he was named second-team All-Pro in 2016. The sack total is a big reason.
He’s been close. In 2017, Graham finished with 9.5 sacks. He brings up a play in the 49ers game that season when he beat the right tackle around the edge and pulled quarterback C.J. Beathard down to the ground. Graham grasped Beathard’s front collar, though, and was flagged for a personal foul. The penalty negated the sack even though Graham had a clean shot at the quarterback.
“They give me that one, and it’s 10.5,” Graham said. “It’s cool, though. I feel like I always need to have something that’s a chip on my shoulder, and I feel like that’s another chip because people don’t think I can get it.”
Graham, who mentioned this individual goal in addition to the collective goal of winning the Super Bowl, wouldn’t be the first pass rusher to reach double-digit sacks for the first time so late in his career. Mike Vrabel’s career-high 12.5 sacks came in his 11th season. Calvin Pace’s only double-digit sack season came in his 11th year. Calais Campbell didn’t hit that mark until he was a 10-year veteran. Same with Greg Ellis.
The Eagles will need a big year from Graham. They lost 17.5 sacks from last season with the trade of Michael Bennett and retirement of Chris Long. They’re expecting more production from Derek Barnett, who will start opposite Graham at right defensive end after an injury-shortened campaign; Vinny Curry was signed this offseason; and the Eagles have young players such as Josh Sweat and Shareef Miller competing for the fourth defensive-end spot.
But the most established edge rusher on the Eagles is Graham, and to have the production from defensive ends that the Eagles need, it will require production from Graham.
Graham is bullish on the possibilities this season. He’s healthy, which wasn’t the case for much of last autumn after he underwent ankle surgery. And he thinks the pressure that the Eagles are expected to generate from the interior with Fletcher Cox and marquee offseason addition Malik Jackson will help him on the edge.
As much as Graham does well — he’s stout against the run, and he applies pressure and hurries even when they don’t result in sacks — he knows he needs sacks to achieve individual career benchmarks. Graham’s most recent contract was a three-year deal and “my goal is to finish out this contract and be a three-time Pro Bowler.” It will be difficult to do that without double-digit sacks.
“This year, double-digit year,” Graham said. “That’s my goal. Going to let them know I still got a lot in the tank.”