Brandon Graham on his greatest moment, the coach who turned his career around, and post-football plans

If Eagles fans close their eyes and think of Brandon Graham, there’s likely one moment that sticks out — not that there haven’t been plenty of big plays in his 14-year career. But none stands out more than his fourth-quarter strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

Had it not been for the Philly Special just before halftime, Graham’s hit on Brady would be remembered as the defining moment of the team’s only Super Bowl victory.

But when it comes to Graham’s tenure in Philly, no single play from the defensive end is bigger. So Jordan Spector of Spector Sports Art decided to turn it not just into art, but a limited edition trading card, the second in his aptly named Immortals series — which aims to “celebrate a legacy that transcends time” — after his first with Brian Dawkins sold out.

“I saw a lot of projects that like Topps, one of the biggest card companies out there, was doing with different artists and over time that kind of inspired me to to want to have my own trading card and bring something new and unique that fans really haven’t seen before,” Spector said.

He has plans for more cards — his biggest request currently is a Jason Kelce card. “Not only a trading card, but creating an experience, where the card comes in this collector’s box and there’s so much nostalgia tied to it between the artwork itself and the moment that I’m focusing on — but also like the details on the back of the card too.”

In addition to a Graham quote on the back and some fun facts about the player, there are also different versions of the card. Just more than 1,500 were produced, including over 1,200 “base” cards with others that are far rarer, and only a few hundred remain, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

In the meantime, The Inquirer caught up with Graham this week to discuss the card, his legacy in Philadelphia, what went wrong last season, and what’s next for him after his final season.

If it wasn’t this [play], is there any other moment would you want on your card?

No, not really, man, because it took me a minute just to get to this point, you know, to win a championship. I mean, when it’s all on the line, you strip-sack the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s. [laughs] You know what I’m saying? Just couldn’t believe it. Just really couldn’t believe that it happened, because of how that game went and how it was, man. I mean, I’m forever grateful. And like you said the name with this. When we started first talking about this, it’s like, that’s perfect, you know, for what’s going on right now.

This moment on the card kind of capped off an incredible journey, from being labeled by some fans as a draft bust to being not only the longest-tenured Eagle ever, but also one of the most beloved. When did you first feel that start to turn around?

I felt like when Doug Pederson came [in], it turned around even more for me. Because, I really just felt like he brought the scheme with [defensive coordinator Jim] Schwartz. You know, I had won the MVP with Schwartz when I was playing in the Senior Bowl. When I first got into the league, I was, you know, I had played the Senior Bowl and I had his staff with the Lions at the time and … that 4-3 defense and attack front, it fit perfectly with my game. So I felt like once that time came [with Schwartz joining the Eagles], everything was started to turn around for me.

Did that change your perspective on Philadelphia and the fans?

It definitely did. [Laughs] Like, it made me unblock people [on social media].

Oh, I remember the Great BG Unblocking of 2018. I think I was one of them.

Yeah, we definitely unblocked a lot of people. And it was just such a cool comeback, I would say. Because, it was tough, man. Philly ain’t easy to play in. And you see why a lot of guys had to relocate and not be a part of this type of team because it is a lot that comes with it. But I’m glad that I fought to the end, and things are a lot different now for me. So, man, I’m just forever grateful that I was able to make that play. And on top of that, help Philly bring the first [Super Bowl] championship in and be a part of that.

How difficult was the way last season ended?

Last season was difficult, but it was a learning lesson for all of us. Because I felt like we kind of got in our own way a little bit. Just with everything. We started off so good. But I think a little bit of everything crept in — the pressure of returning [to the Super Bowl], people had contracts coming up and they want to make sure that they put a good last impression in before that. And I think that it just happened that way, man, where it just wasn’t our time. It just wasn’t out time — that’s really all I can say without saying too much.

What were your thoughts watching Jason Kelce announce his retirement? Did it impact your decision at all?

I was coming back anyway. I wanted to play 15 [years]. And I feel like to be able to do that — and Philly embracing me to on like letting me do that, as far as Howie [Roseman] and everybody else there. It was cool for that to come to life. And so, man, I know that I’m just forever grateful to the team for that, because they didn’t have to bring me back. And of course, you still got to be able to play at a high level, like Howie told me. He was like, “If you weren’t playing at a high level, I would’ve made you made you come to the other side.” But I’m happy that I at least was playing good.

Now when you say “the other side,” do you mean coaching?

Yeah, coaching and stuff like that, or being a part of the team in another way. But yeah, it’s been, it’s been a heck of a ride though, man. I love it.

We already mentioned Kelce, but also your longtime locker neighbor Fletcher Cox. How big of a loss are those guys on the field, but also in the locker room?

It’s gonna be a loss, but I think that with Fletch, I knew he was dealing with some stuff, injuries and stuff like that, but I knew it was gonna be soon for him. And I know he’s been pouring into other guys and whoever else is watching them — I hope that they just kind of take his advice. Like, be them, but learn from him, too, at the same time and bring some of the qualities that made him so good to the team. Because these guys, we’re passing the torch to the next guys, and hopefully they paid attention. Because this is more about leaving your legacy, and so I’m hoping that whatever I’m doing somebody is taking notes that’s going to help them in their careers.

Was there a guy early on that you took notes from who helped you in your career?

Trent Cole. He was the one. He was the one that helped me through a lot of the hard times, so I’ve got to give credit to him.

You lost some longtime teammates but also brought in some big names like Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff. What’s this final season going to mean?

I’m excited. I’m excited for them guys, man, for me to come out and be in this situation right now. You know what I’m saying? It’s been such a such a good ride. This has just been so cool, surreal, because really just like the “Core Four” and all that stuff, man, it’s just so cool that I was able to still be here with these boys, and, man, these boys taught me a lot. Especially just seeing some of the stuff that they had to push through and the hardships we had to go through that brought us to this moment of us all playing together, still playing together for so many years and Howie believing in us to be able to get this stuff done in the different roles that we were in. So I just want to make sure that, like with this year, we just ended in the right way, even though [Kelce and Cox] won’t be here. We know that they set the foundation of what this team will be this year.

Do you think that those guys will still be around?

Oh yeah, for sure. They’re going to be watching. They’re going to be tuned in, too, making sure that if they’re able to help, they’re probably going to speak a couple of times during this year, too, I’m sure.

You said on WIP recently that you’d want to go into media after retirement. Is that the plan? As you sit here now about to head into your final season, where do you see yourself in a year?

I see myself, pretty much — like, right now I’m doing a media boot camp. I’m doing a lot of stuff during this offseason. Really, I see myself in the media space next year just trying to start that off, and then we’ll see what happens when I’m done, for sure. Because it’s just been so many so many good opportunities. I mean, I’m saying media, but who knows who brings something my way to let me know, “Hey, I’ve been looking at you and I want you to be a part of this.” If it makes sense for me and my family, I’m never going to knock anything, because I feel like there definitely will be something that I’m not thinking about that intrigues me. I’m definitely gonna take advantage of some of the opportunities that come my way when I’m done that I don’t know about.