Brandon Graham ends an Eagles career defined by positivity and wisdom with a speech to match

The familiar sound of Brandon Graham’s laughter reverberated through the auditorium of the NovaCare Complex a few moments before he even emerged.

After 15 years within those walls, it was only fitting the 36-year-old Eagles legend would ensure his infectious smile and signature laugh preceded any tears during his retirement announcement on Tuesday. He shook each reporter’s hand, cracked jokes, and bellowed laughter on his way up to the podium while seats filled to watch one of the organization’s driving forces and prominent leaders call it a career.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Nolan Smith, Howie Roseman, dozens of Eagles staffers, and members of Graham’s family watched as he sat between the two Lombardi Trophies he helped the organization secure and pulled out a few papers filled with prepared remarks.

Graham let out another chuckle as he fought back tears — “Already,” he said, almost amused by how quickly the emotions came on. Then one of the most decorated Eagles players of all time unloaded the weighty perspective a 15-year career built on positivity and resilience had bestowed upon him.

“I gave everything I had in this,” Graham said. “And I don’t have no regrets. That’s one thing I tell them young boys, don’t have no regrets. Fifteen years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams — big dreams — a little bit of nervousness, and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea what this journey would bring, I didn’t know how many times I would be tested, I didn’t know how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans, and the team, and the city.”

“My life has been forever changed by this magical place.”

Graham’s journey began on a turbulent path with injuries and inconsistent production. The 2010 first-round pick was labeled a bust a few years into his career, but said Tuesday that early mentors like Trent Cole and Jason Peters along with his wife, Carlyne, helped get him through the lowest point of his career when the scrutiny was highest.

» READ MORE: Brandon Graham's career by the numbers, from Eagles records to clutch plays

Addressing Eagles fans Tuesday as one of the team’s most beloved players and prominent leaders, Graham acknowledged the rocky start and how it helped shape him throughout his career.

“We didn’t start so tight, as you know,” Graham said. “You made me work for this and I appreciate you for that. Through the struggles, the injuries and the moment where I had to prove myself over and over again, you never let me get comfortable. You held me accountable, you kept that chip on my shoulder. You pushed me to be better, and when the time came, we celebrated together, two times.”

The gravity of his final game ending with a Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs was pivotal for Graham, as was the part he played in the team’s first championship seven years earlier. Graham called his game-sealing strip-sack against Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII one of the biggest moments of his career, but perhaps even bigger was his return for the team’s second title.

After getting early clearance from a torn triceps he suffered midway through the season in time for the 40-22 win over the Chiefs, Graham said he likely wouldn’t have been so willing to hang it up had he not made it back in time to ride off into the sunset with two trophies.

Graham, who wore a brace on his left arm during the game, confirmed that he re-tore the triceps during the game, but predictably pointed out the silver lining when talking about his upcoming rehab process.

“This time around I’m just going to make sure I take my time,” he said. “That’ll give me more time to be in the building before I get kicked out of my locker.”

» READ MORE: Brandon Graham’s best Eagles moments, on and off the field, from the strip-sack to his great unblocking party

Beyond the next few months, Graham’s impact in the building will be hard to replace. Sirianni said “every workplace needs a Brandon Graham” after the six-time captain went on injured reserve in November, commending his positivity and how he uplifts teammates and leads young players.

Discussing that impact Tuesday, Graham provided some of the many words to live by that have become his norm throughout his career, usually doled out while sitting in a messy locker stall filled with perfume samples and Jordans.

“People always say, ‘Your smile lights up a room,’” he said. “So I always try to smile because you don’t know who needs it. ... Some things you do, you don’t think it means anything, but people are watching.”

Even Graham’s retirement speech was full of parting wisdom for his young teammates. He mentioned his desire to stick around the organization in some fashion, noting his plans to have dinner with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to discuss a possible role. Graham also said he will send Smith out onto the field next year with instructions on how to get under opponents’ skin with the trash talk he became well known for during his career.

“Now I can send my goons out there for them,” Graham said. “Of course I have to talk my stuff, I can’t do nothing about it, but I can send Nolan out there to go do it.”

Graham conceded, before his early return from the injury, he was considering extending his farewell tour one more season. He’d performed surprisingly well in his final year, finishing with 3½ sacks while playing 46% of the team’s defensive snaps in the regular season.

Instead, he’ll accept the storybook ending, which officially concluded with him hoisting his two Lombardi Trophies into the air, accidentally clanging them together a few times, and eventually handing them to each of his two children during a photo shoot with the rest of his family.

“This game has changed my life,” Graham said. “But more importantly, this city has changed my life. It has given me a purpose far beyond football. It has shown me what it means to be a leader, to be a friend, to be a man of faith, and to have integrity. While my time on the field is coming to an end, my love for this team and this city will never fade. Philadelphia, and everybody, from the bottom of my heart, I just want to thank you.”

“Fly, Eagles Fly, my last one,” Graham said in conclusion. “BG out, baby.”