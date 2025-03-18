The Eagles’ Brandon Graham will announce his future plans in a noon press conference

Brandon Graham has made a decision whether he will retire from the Eagles or return for a 16th season.

Graham, the team’s all-time leader in games played (206), will announce his decision at noon Tuesday, the Eagles announced.

While Graham is waiting to announce his decision, ESPN’s Adam Schefter might have spilled the beans last week in a social media post announcing the signing of linebacker Joshua Uche. In the post, Schefter wrote the move was made by the Eagles “to help replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.”

Graham missed the last month of the regular season and most of the playoffs with a torn tricep, which he reportedly re-injured during the Super Bowl, according to Derrick Gunn. But the Eagles veteran also appeared to hint at his possible return during a speech following last month’s Super Bowl parade.

”The only problem that I have is that it’s over,” Graham said. “This season is over and we’re getting ready for the next one.”

The Eagles have added some pass rush help during the first week of free agency, signing edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche, who might be Graham’s biggest fan.

”For years and years and years, he’s showed up and he’s become a staple of the Eagles organization,” Uche said during Super Bowl week. “Being a football player, that’s what you strive to be. You want to be the cornerstone of an organization. You want to be the face of a franchise, and do it in such a professional manner that the younger guys can look up to.”

Stay tuned ...