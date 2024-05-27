Former Temple kicker Brandon McManus is accused of sexual assault

Brandon McManus, a longtime NFL kicker who starred at Temple, is being sued by two women who allege that he sexually assaulted them during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ flight to London in September.

Citing court documents, ESPN reported that two women who worked on the Jaguars’ charter flight accused McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. The women are seeking in excess of $1 million in a lawsuit against McManus and the Jaguars. They accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise the kicker.

The Jaguars did not re-sign McManus, 32, who signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Washington Commanders in March. McManus spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining Jacksonville last season. A former star at North Penn High, he played for Temple from 2009-12.

A statement from McManus or his attorney was likely to be released later Monday, ESPN reported.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus” the Commanders said in a statement. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”