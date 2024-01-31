Former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson interviews with the Buccaneers for their vacant role

A week after news came down that Brian Johnson would not be returning as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2024, he’s already interviewing with the team that eliminated the Birds from the playoffs — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to the Bucs, Johnson interviewed on Tuesday.

The Bucs recently lost their offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, when he was hired to be the next head coach of the Panthers, leaving a void on the offensive staff, especially with Canales taking a few of his top assistants to Carolina with him.

Enter Johnson as a candidate, as he was fired by the Eagles after his offense struggled down the stretch this season, failing to reach 20 points in four of the team’s final six games of the regular season, capped off by a nine-point showing in their wild-card loss to the Bucs.

Despite that poor performance in Tampa, the Bucs are interested in Johnson, who also interviewed for the head coaching positions with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, and received an interview request from the Panthers but never ultimately interviewed. Johnson also reportedly interviewed for the Cleveland Browns and was scheduled to interview with the New Orleans Saints for their offensive coordinator vacancies.

In his first season as the Eagles offensive coordinator, the Eagles finished seventh in the league in scoring and eighth in yards, despite the late-season slide in which they averaged just 18.9 points per game over their final seven games. That followed two seasons as the Birds quarterback coach, where he helped develop Jalen Hurts into an MVP finalist during the 2022 season.

According to the Buccaneers website, Johnson has plenty of competition for the job. The team has also interviewed Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and current Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant coordinator position.

