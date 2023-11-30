Brock Purdy sees the 49ers trash talking in his name. He wants to stay out of it.

Many around the 49ers believe they lost the NFC championship game in January because of quarterback Brock Purdy’s UCL tear — just ask Deebo Samuel.

Purdy was already the Niners’ third-string quarterback, only starting after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 13. Purdy’s injury, followed by an injury to fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson in the same game, doomed the 49ers offense, which managed just seven points all game.

But on Thursday, ahead of the their rematch with the Birds, Purdy said he isn’t looking back with regret over what happened in that game.

“I got hurt there and everything, but for me it’s Week 13,” Purdy said. “We’re on the road in a hostile environment late in the season, so every game is obviously big for us. That’s where I’m at with my mindset. Am I going to go back and feel a certain way? None of that. It’s a new year, two new teams. Slightly different in ways, so that’s how I’m looking at it.”

Since the NFC championship game, tensions between the two squads have only risen. A.J. Brown gave Eagles fans permission to troll Samuel, who notoriously called James Bradberry “trash” and said the Niners would have won by double digits with Purdy, on social media this week.

But Purdy himself doesn’t want to participate in the trolling being done in his name.

“I hear stuff around the facility just in terms of, Deebo said this, or whoever said this, and I get a laugh out of it and stuff,” Purdy said. “It’s funny, but for myself, it’s another game for me where I have to be prepared to play football and make the right decisions consistently, handle the operation of the offense. That’s where my mind has to be, not on all the other stuff, so I obviously don’t get caught up in it.

“But I think for Deebo, or guys who have played the game for a while, they can have fun with it. They can do them, and I laugh about it when I hear it, but I have a job to do.”

