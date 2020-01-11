Browns owner Jimmy Haslam might get his wish to bring Andrew Berry back to Cleveland.
The Browns have requested permission from the Eagles to interview their former vice president of player personnel for their general manager vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com, which first reported on Dec. 29th that the Browns wanted him back in the fold.
Berry, a favorite of Haslam’s, had that role with the Browns from 2016-18 before taking over as Eagles VP of Football Operations last year, after helping conduct the Browns head coach search.
The Eagles could not be reached for comment.