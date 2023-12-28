Cam Newton is rooting for the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts to break another of his touchdown records

Jalen Hurts scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season against the Giants on Monday, setting the NFL record in a single season by a quarterback, topping Cam Newton’s 14 as a rookie with the Panthers in 2011.

Hurts scored his 15th touchdown on his signature play, the Brotherly Shove, early in the first quarter to give the Eagles the lead. He averages 3.9 yards per carry this season compared to Newton’s 5.6 in 2011. Some felt Newton’s record was still more valid than Hurts’ because he scored his touchdowns without the extra push. But Newton said Wednesday he doesn’t believe Hurts should be discredited for that.

“Jalen is definitely a product of a situation that is favorable to his strengths, similar to what I was, too,” Newton said on his YouTube show, Fourth & 1. “When I see Jalen Hurts doing it, it doesn’t make me bitter. Records are documented to be broken.”

Newton also holds the NFL rushing touchdown record by a quarterback with 75 in 148 games. Hurts is fourth with 41, but he also has to contend with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is second with 51, if he wants to break Newton’s record.

But with a play as successful as the Tush Push at his back, Hurts cannot be underestimated. Newton is ready to see all his old records fall.

“When I see Jalen Hurts doing what he’s supposed to do, what am I gonna say? ‘Oh, he has a lot of help?’ Hell nah,” Newton said on his show. “Man, break all them (expletive). That’s what they’re there for. Man, I hope that (expletive) does happen. Shatter that (expletive). Man, I didn’t play the game for records, my impact was felt. Jalen Hurts, you’re doing an unbelievable job.”